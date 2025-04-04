Jets Predicted To Land One Of NFL Draft's Safest Prospects With Round 1 Pick
At this point, it would be a surprise if the New York Jets didn't draft Tyler Warren with the seventh-overall pick.
With perhaps the exception of Armand Membou, Warren has been the most popular Jets mock draft target over the last month. And that trend continued Thursday with the latest mock draft from Monday Morning Quarterback's Gilberto Manzano, who sent the Penn State tight end to New York at seventh overall.
"Perhaps the smarter choice here is for the Jets to take an offensive lineman to fill their vacancy at right tackle," Manzano wrote. "But New York swapped a middle-aged Aaron Rodgers, who lacked mobility, for the ultra-athletic Justin Fields. Now imagine Fields often finding Warren for first downs while running away from the pocket. Adding a reliable pass catcher as good as Warren will give opposing defenses plenty to think about against a Jets backfield that features Fields and Breece Hall."
Warren is considered among the safest prospects expected to be draft within the top 10 picks. A true all-around tight end, Warren posted 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Penn State.
With all that said, some believe the Jets instead should target a tight end on Day 2 and use their Round 1 pick on a quarterback or offensive lineman. But if Warren is on the board when the Jets are on the clock, they should strongly consider calling his name.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land Kyle Pitts In Blockbuster Round 1 NFL Draft Trade