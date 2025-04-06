Jets Linked To Ashton Jeanty As Breece Hall Trade Speculation Mounts
You won't find a single NFL mock draft sending Ashton Jeanty to the New York Jets. But that could be about to change.
Jeanty, the consensus top running back available in the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to be a top 10 pick. But the Jets, who own the No. 7 pick, haven't been viewed as candidates to draft the Boise State star, as they already roster Breece Hall and two promising second-year backs in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
However, in a piece published Sunday, ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini suggested New York could trade Hall this offseason as it prioritizes contract extensions for young stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Cimini cited recent remarks from head coach Aaron Glenn, who wants to deploy a running back committee next season, and Hall's status as a pending free agent in 2026.
"Glenn's comments surely will fuel trade speculation," Cimini wrote. "Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- both drafted the same year as Hall. It will be difficult to keep them all long term.
"Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft."
Cimini also suggested Glenn could be trying to motivate Hall, who didn't meet expectations last season.
"Hall's numbers have declined in each season," Cimini wrote. "His yard-per-carry average has gone from 5.8 to 4.5 to 4.2, and his Rush Yards Over Expected (per attempt) has dropped from 1.4 to 0.7 to 0.4, per Next Gen Stats. Perhaps this is Glenn's way of sending a message to a player who hasn't reached his ceiling. Or maybe he believes Hall can be more efficient with fewer touches."
As for Jeanty, he's considered one of the true blue-chip prospects in this year's draft class. The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist was incredible last season at Boise State, posting 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns along with 23 catches for 138 yards and a score.
The Jets have greater needs to address with the seventh-overall pick, including quarterback, tight end and offensive line. But they could do much worse than drafting arguably the most electrifying offensive talent on the board.
