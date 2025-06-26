Jets' Special Duo Called 'Top Of The League' By 5-Time Pro Bowler
Could the New York Jets’ backfield dominate the National Football League in 2025?
Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are a pretty special 1-2 punch.
Former NFL offensive tackle Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints) recently highlighted the Hall-Allen potential on the Good Morning Football podcast, boldly predicting that the duo could be the league’s best.
Armstead’s confidence in Breece Hall stems from the young star’s undeniable talent and resilience in bouncing back from injury.
“I think it’s a response year from Breece Hall,” Armstead said.
“We saw the explosion early in his career, and (then) he was derailed by injury. I think … this year, he takes off, and he shows … (that) he’s a top-five running back in the league.”
Hall, entering his fourth season, showcased his potential as a rookie in 2022 before a torn ACL cut his campaign short. In 2023, he bounced back, rushing for 994 yards and adding 76 receptions for 579 yards.
Last season, Hall rushed for 876 years and tallied 57 catches for 483 yards.
Complementing Hall’s dynamic skill set is second-year RB Braelon Allen, whom Armstead described as a “bruiser” thriving in “the short-yardage game, goal line game.”
At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Allen is a physical force built to wear down defenses. “He’s a big, powerful back,” Armstead noted.
Together, Hall and Allen form a perfect yin-yang partnership. Hall’s speed and versatility stretch defenses thin, while Allen’s power punishes them in tight spaces.
Armstead ultimately asserted that “this 1-2 punch is top of the league." That's pretty high praise coming from a five-time Pro Bowler.
