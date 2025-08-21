Jets Star RB Tabbed 'Early Breakout Candidate' Amid Camp Dominance
The New York Jets made a lot of big moves on offense during the offseason. They added a new quarterback in Justin Fields while also adding to the offensive line and coaching staff.
But the key to the team's offense is going to be the running game. Fields is a known rushing threat, and he's set to add an extra element to the team that's been missing for years. Pair that with the Jets' loaded running back room, and there's reason to be excited.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently called Jets backup running back Braelon Allen one of the "early breakout candidates" in the NFL.
Braelon Allen may be the key to the Jets' offense
"The New York Jets can employ a three-man rushing attack, though Braelon Allen may have impressed the team's new coaching staff enough to earn a significant workload on early downs," Moton wrote. "The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt wrote about the 21-year-old as 'one of the stars' at training camp and believes the second-year ball-carrier can be the 1B to 1A tailback Breece Hall. Isaiah Davis would fill in the gaps as the No. 3 running back.
"In two preseason outings, Allen registered 15 carries for 67 yards. He broke off 11-plus-yard gains in both games, showing his big-play ability. At 6'1", 235 pounds, the Wisconsin product has the size to take on short-yardage opportunities. In Week 2 against the New York Giants, he converted 4th-and-1 and 3rd-and-1 situations into first downs. If offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand operates a run-heavy system that resembles the one of his former team, the Detroit Lions, Allen could fill a role similar to David Montgomery, who's averaging 14.4 carries per game and 4.4 rushing yards per attempt in the Motor City."
With the Jets set to use a running back by committee approach, there's a chance that Allen receives a lot more carries this season than he did last.
During training camp, there aren't many players in football who look more explosive than the young Jets running back. He's been turning heads for weeks now with his burst and speed.
Allen could be a starting running back on a lot of teams. If the Jets lose Hall after this season, Allen would need to step up in New York. This year is his time to prove he can do it.
