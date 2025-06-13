Jets Star Reveals How Justin Fields Can Be Game-Changer
The New York Jets are fortunate to have 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields on their team now.
New York clearly made a specific effort to get him and since then, all of the vibes have been positive. Head coach Aaron Glenn has raved about Fields left and right and he's not the only one. 2024 breakout star Jamien Sherwood was asked about Fields and didn't hold back as well.
"Only thing to say is I'm glad he's on my team now," Sherwood said. "Obviously when he has the ball in his hands he's very dynamic. You don't know if he's going to run it. He can launch it a thousand yards. He can hit easy check-downs, you know. I watched him when we were in high school and college, so again, having him on my side, that's good for us. So, it will help us gameplan for other quarterbacks that are mobile like him as well. Again, I think he's looked spectacular and I'm excited to watch him this year."
This is interesting.
Obviously, a lot has been made about Fields in the passing game and the running ability that he's going to bring to New York. The Jets haven't had this dual-threat option in a while and it's a far cry off of the offense Aaron Rodgers ran last year.
Sherwood noting that Fields can help the team gameplan for opposing dual-threat quarterbacks is interesting as well. This idea hasn't been covered at length but it is true. The Jets' schedule includes two matchups against Josh Allen and a clash with Lamar Jackson among others. Practicing against someone who is one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league each day is only going to help the team plan for guys like Allen and Jackson.
Fields is going to help in more ways than one.
