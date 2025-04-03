Jets Still Have One Quarterback Question To Address
The New York Jets clearly know who their starting quarterback is going to be in 2025 barring some sort of injury.
It's going to be Justin Fields after he signed a two-year deal with the Jets worth $40 million. The big question now is what is the rest of the room going to look like?
New York currently has Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Adrian Martinez as part of the franchise. Taylor very likely will be the team's backup. There's been some rumblings that the team could bring in another option in the upcoming NFL Draft. Maybe that happens but even if it does, there is still a big question about Travis.
He was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was a dynamic player in college but his college career was cut short by a major ankle injury. Travis missed the entire 2024 season as he was placed reserve/non-football injury list.
His health is still a big question. Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Travis but didn't have much of an update, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"I’m not a doctor so I can’t tell you” his progress, Glenn said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. “If he’s ready to play he’s going to compete. From his days in college, he was a pretty damn good player. Once he gets a chance to compete, he’ll compete."
There's been a lot of speculation about adding a new quarterback in the draft but the Jets do still have a young guy watching out for.
