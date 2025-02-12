Jets Told Aaron Rodgers About 2 Changes Before Moving On: Insider
The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers seem to be heading toward a separation.
This is still an interesting story to follow as neither the team, nor Rodgers has confirmed the reports to this point. Reports have been circulating about Rodgers' future. It seems like the team has decided to move on. But, why is that the case?
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that Rodgers' cap hit played an even larger role in the decision to move on than his play on the field. Is that all, though? Over the next few days and weeks we likely will start to hear more and more about the process that went on behind the scenes. This was the case on Tuesday as The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared that when New York met with Rodgers, they set new boundaries.
"The biggest non-Super Bowl development on Sunday was the news that the Aaron Rodgers era is over for the New York Jets," Russini said. "When the Jets had conversations with him about a potential return, I was told that they set some boundaries: He’d have to attend all training camp practices, and he’d no longer be permitted to do his Pat McAfee Show appearances.
"It wasn’t nearly like his recruitment from two offseasons ago. More broadly, it makes clear new head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey are putting an emphasis on individual accountability."
There's a new era in New York and it's clear that change is here.
