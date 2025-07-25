Justin Fields Returns! Insider Gives Update On Jets QB
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is back on the training camp field in Florham Park, N.J., less than 24 hours after a concerning moment.
During Thursday’s practice, Fields was carted off the field after a teammate accidentally stepped on his foot during team drills, prompting immediate fears among fans and analysts.
Social media buzzed with speculation about the severity of the injury to the Jets’ newly signed starter, who secured a two-year, $40 million contract in March.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later clarified that Fields had suffered a dislocated toe, fortunately not the big toe, with no fracture, though the severity remained uncertain pending further tests.
Despite the scare, Fields was back on the field Friday morning, showing encouraging signs of recovery. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, “Justin Fields (toe) looks fine. Jogging, moving with no sign of a limp … but not participating in QB drills. No sense in pushing it.”
Fields’s ability to jog without a limp suggests the injury may be less severe than initially feared, but the Jets are taking a cautious approach, sidelining him from quarterback drills to avoid aggravating the condition.
With veteran Tyrod Taylor filling in, the team is prioritizing Fields’ long-term health as they prepare for the 2025 season. Fans remain hopeful that their dynamic quarterback will soon return to full participation, and all reports indicate that Fields will be ready to go ahead of Week 1.
