Kirk Cousins, Jets Have Mutual Interest In Teaming Up Next Season
The biggest question facing the New York Jets is: Who will be under center for the 2025 season?
After informing Aaron Rodgers that he will no longer be the face of the franchise, New York brass has the challenge of replacing the Hall of Fame quarterback with a serviceable replacement. Fortunately for the Jets, a notable gunslinger is up for the challenge.
Someone with direct knowledge of the situation exclusively told New York Jets On SI that both Kirk Cousins and the Jets have mutual interest in the 36-year-old becoming the next Jets signal caller, though communication regarding the matter would be tampering.
It's worth noting that Rick Spielman, current Jets senior football advisor was the former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and brought Cousins into the fold.
Cousins is entering Year 2 of a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but after making the switch to Michael Penix Jr., the organization should be dying to get out of their ill-advised contract situation with Cousins -- whether that would mean an outright release or a trade.
The gunslinger threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions with a 66.9% completion percentage and 50.4 QBR in 14 games last season.
While 2024 was far from Cousins' most productive season, the veteran was just months removed from an Achilles tear. With that in mind, it would be fair to project a much better year in 2025 for a quarterback who has been toward the top of the league in terms of production for the majority of his impressive career.
From 2015 through 2023, Cousins averaged 4,049 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season.
In all likelihood, Cousins could replace Rodgers’ on-field production without the headaches that have plagued Rodgers-led teams of late — fair or not.
While the Jets sift through all options — from free agency to the 2025 NFL Draft — it’s worth noting that Cousins may very well be the best option to step up and produce right away.
More NFL: Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Could Replace $160 Million Star In One Scenario