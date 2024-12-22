Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets Fumble Away Loss to Los Angeles Rams
The New York Jets can’t seem to handle prosperity.
The Jets were unable to capitalize on the momentum of their win last weekend and fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 19-9, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Rams (9-6) needed the victory to keep pace at the top of the NFC West as they hope to quality for the playoffs.
The Jets (4-11) are playing for pride, and after last week’s win over Jacksonville, there seemed to plenty of that going into this contest.
But, after an initial burst offensively that led to an early lead, New York couldn’t sustain the offensive production and may have paid a heavy price late in the contest.
In the fourth quarter, the Jets lost their first-round pick, left tackle Olu Fashanu, to a foot injury. After he suffered the injury, he needed help to the blue medical tent and then was quickly carted to the locker room. The Jets designated him as out minutes after the injury.
Before the injury, New York committed a critical turnover that allowed Los Angeles to take control of the game.
Los Angeles’ Kamren Curl sacked New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Jets’ 21-yard-line and forced a fumble with 11:43 left in the game. The Rams’ Jared Verse recovered the fumble and on the sack Rodgers appeared to hurt his right leg.
While Rodgers went into the blue medical tent for examination, the Rams took the lead on a quarterback pas from Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee to move Los Angeles ahead, 16-9.
Rodgers returned, but the offense remained unable to get into scoring position. Fashanu suffered his injury, the Jets went out on downs and the Rams made it a 19-9 game with 5:17 left on a 45-yard field goal by Joshua Karty.
Jets kicker Anders Carlson missed a 45-yard field goal at the two-minute warning, but only after the Jets were confused on fourth down and committed a false start penalty that cost them five yards.
New York had one last chance after stopping the Rams on three plays after the two-minute warning. But, Jets punt returner Xavier Gipson muffed the punt and Rams rookie Jordan Whittington recovered the ball to ice the game.
The Jets and the Rams struggled for points all afternoon, as the game was played in the coldest temperatures both teams have played in this season.
New York grabbed the early lead on an 11-yards touchdown pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Davante Adams, which was the 82nd of their career, including playoffs. That tied them with Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third-most in NFL history.
It was also Rodgers’ 499th career touchdown pass. He finished with 256 yards passing.
The Rams answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Kyren Williams in the second quarter. But, both kickers — Carlson and Karty — missed their respective extra points and the game remained tied at 6-6.
Each hit a field goal — Carlson a 21-yarder in the third quarter and Karty a 38-yarder early in the fourth quarter — to tie the game at 9-9.
The game was the first played since the Jets started initial interviews for the open general manager position. This week New York interviewed three candidates — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy.
New York is expected to wait until after the season ends to interview candidates currently working for NFL teams.
New York was without three defenders for Sunday’s game — defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and cornerback Michael Carter II. Williams and Carter were inactive due to injuries while Fotu wasn’t ready to be activated from injured reserve.
During the game, the Jets lost Sauce Gardner to an hamstring injury, which caused him to miss a good portion of the second half. He missed a game two weeks ago with a hamstring injury. Safety Tony Adams — who had his first interception of the season — also suffered an ankle injury.