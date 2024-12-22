Watch: New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Connect for Go-Ahead Score
The New York Jets took an early lead as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams inched a bit closer toward history in Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jets (4-10) started their first drive of the game at their own 1-yard line after a brilliant put by the Rams (8-6). But Rodgers and the Jets navigated the entire field for the score, which included a fourth-down conversion in the red zone.
Naturally, it was a Rodgers-to-Adams connection.
The touchdown was an 11-yard strike as Rodgers found Adams in the back of the end zone and the veteran wide receiver put down both toes down to give the Jets a 6-0 lead. Kicker Anders Carlson missed the extra point.
Rodgers went 7-of-8 on the drive, throwing for 79 yards. Adams caught three passes for 28 yards.
Their touchdown connection was their 82nd all-time, including playoffs which tied them with Miami’s Dan Marion and Mark Clayton for the third-most in NFL history.
Plus, Rodgers threw touchdown pass No. 499, putting him one out of reaching 500 passing touchdowns, a mark that only four other quarterbacks have reached.
Before the game, the Jets found themselves down three defensive starters due to injuries.
New York declared defensive lineman Quinnen Williams inactive right before kickoff as he wasn’t ready to go due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week. That kept one of the Jets’ best pass rushers off the field.
The Jets downgraded defensive tackle Leki Fotu from questionable to out for the game. Fotu was on injured reserve due to a knee injury and started his practice window this week. New York didn’t need to activate him for Sunday, but without him its run defense, one of the worst units in the NFL, remained vulnerable.
Cornerback Michael Carter II was declared out on Friday, taking away one of the Jets’ top options at slot corner.
Also inactive for the Jets was safety Jaylin Simpson, offensive lineman Xavier Newman, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and offensive lineman Jake Hanson.
New York added depth on Saturday with the practice squad elevations of safety Jarius Monroe and defensive lineman Bruce Hector.
Jets that were on the injury report and available for the game included guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), running back Braelon Allen (questionable), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), running back Isaiah Davis (back), cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee).
The Rams entered the game relatively healthy and declared quarterback Stetson Bennett (emergency third QB), running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. inactive.
Meanwhile, New York puts its general manager search on pause for the game after interviewing three candidates during the week — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy.
Rams on the injury report that are available on Sunday include cornerback Cobie Durant (chest), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (veteran rest) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (veteran rest).