New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Picked as Best Quarterback in This Area
The New York Jets are hoping that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers can return to form during the 2024 season. After missing all but four plays of the 2023 campaign, they are running it back, hoping for better injury luck and improved production.
The quarterback position has been a wasteland for the Jets for a long time. Inconsistent and flat-out underperformance has plagued this team. They have wasted years of incredible defensive production, but are putting their faith in Rodgers to turn things around.
It is certainly a risky proposition given the circumstances. Rodgers is turning 41 years old in December and missed an entire season because of an Achilles injury.
Bouncing back from an injury that severe is hard enough; doing it at his age is unprecedented. At least there is a better contingency plan in place this year after the team signed Tyrod Taylor to be his backup in free agency.
Despite so many question marks surrounding the future Hall of Famer, it is easy to see why New York remains confident in him. Even if he can’t regain his MVP form, he will be a massive upgrade over what they have had under center.
Also, Rodgers remains elite in a few quarterback-specific categories. Over at ESPN, former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his rankings for seven different quarterback traits; arm strength, ball placement, mechanics, decision-making with the football, pocket presence, rushing ability and second-reaction ability.
In Orlovsky’s opinion, Rodgers remains the best in the business when it comes to decision-making with the football.
“Rodgers is the best in the game here. Yes, he threw 12 interceptions in his last full season (2022 with Green Bay), but before that season, he hadn't thrown double-digit picks in a season since 2011. He can read it out and keep the ball out of harm's way,” Orlovsky said.
Avoiding turnovers is one of the keys to having a successful offense. There aren’t any quarterbacks in the league who excel in that area more than Rodgers, who consistently dissects a defense pre-snap and gets his guys in the best position to succeed.
Despite his age, Orlovsky is still high on Rodgers’ arm strength as well. The Jets’ star was ranked No. 5 in that category.
Part of having a strong arm is a good base. Mechanics are key, so it comes as no surprise that Rodgers was also ranked in that category, coming in at No. 8. There isn’t a throw he can’t make as he can still sling it around the field.