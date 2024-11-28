New York Jets All-Pro Offensive Tackle Now Injured Reserve Candidate
Earlier this month offensive lineman Tyron Smith cleared a significant threshold in his incentive-heavy contract with the New York Jets by playing every snap in 50% of the season's first nine games.
Now, the long-time veteran is a candidate for injured reserve, a move that could potentially end his season.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said to reporters on Wednesday that Smith is "definitely becoming an IR candidate” as his neck injury has not responded to treatment.
He did not practice on Wednesday and Ulbrich has indicated that Smith is out for Sunday’s game with Seattle. If so, Olu Fashanu would start at left tackle for the second straight game.
Smith injured his neck against Arizona three weeks ago and has not practiced since. He’s spent most of the last two weeks seeing specialists and the injury, Ulbrich said, has not responded to treatment as hoped.
Putting Smith on IR this week would mean that he would have to miss the next four games. The Jets have six games left in the season. So if Smith were able to recover fully and return after four games, he would be available for the Jets’ final two contests of the season.
Smith, who was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cowboys at just 21 years old, emerged as a perennial All-Pro in 2013 and was selected to the next seven games, cementing him as a potential Hall of Fame selection once his career ends.
But, his durability eventually became an issue. Smith has not played a full season since 2015. It’s gotten worse as he turned 30.
He played in just two games in 2020 and in four games in 2022.
So, when the Jets signed him to take over at left tackle, the Jets signed him to a one-year deal with a $6.5 million in base salary. But, it’s the incentives — many tied to him remaining healthy — could allow him to make nearly $20 million if he maxes out.
When Smith passed the nine-game threshold, he triggered a $2.75 million bonus. In addition, he was eligible for a $1 million bonus per game for the first three games after the Jets’ 3-6 start if he played nearly all the snaps. The bonus per game went up to $1.25 million for the final five games of the season.
If he makes every bonus, Smith will walk away with $18.5 million, though the bonuses will appear as part of the Jets’ 2025 salary cap bill. He’s already surrendered $1 million in bonus money thanks to the injury, and he would lose another $1 million with Sunday’s game.