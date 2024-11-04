New York Jets All-Pro Offensive Tackle Passes Big Contract Threshold
New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith passed a significant benchmark in his incentive-heavy contract with the Jets’ victory over the Houston Texans.
New York (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak. But the game also represented the mid-point of the season, as it was the ninth game of a 17-game season.
That meant something to the oft-injured All Pro tackle who spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys before he signed with the Jets in the offseason.
Per ESPN, because Smith has played every snap in New York’s first nine games, that qualifies him for the 50% play threshold included in his deal. That gives Smith a $2.75 million bonus.
But there are plenty of benchmarks ahead for the 33-year-old.
Smith, who was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cowboys at just 21 years old, emerged as a perennial All-Pro in 2013 and was selected to the next seven games, cementing him as a potential Hall of Fame selection once his career ends.
But, his durability eventually became an issue. Smith has not played a full season since 2015. It’s gotten worse as he turned 30.
He played in just two games in 2020 and in four games in 2022.
So, when the Jets signed him to take over at left tackle, the Jets signed him to a one-year deal with a $6.5 million in base salary. But, it’s the incentives — many tied to him remaining healthy — could allow him to make nearly $20 million if he maxes out.
As ESPN detailed, Smith can make a $1 million bonus in each of the next three games as long as he plays nearly all the snaps. Then, in the final five games, the bonus kicks up to $1.25 million per game.
If he makes every bonus, Smith will walk away with $18.5 million, though the bonuses will appear as part of the Jets’ 2025 salary cap bill.
Smith’s durability this season has been a godsend to the Jets, who have dealt with injuries up front this season. They lost right tackle Morgan Moses for two games earlier this year, which allowed them to get rookie and first-round pick Olu Fashanu on the field. The Jets envision him as their future left tackle.
New York used four tackles on their offensive line against Houston, as their interior linemen continued to suffer injuries. The Jets were already without Alijah Vera-Tucker and Xavier Newman, and then lost two more interior linemen on Thursday — Jake Hanson and John Simpson. That led Fashanu to play guard for the first time at any level.