New York Jets Beef Up Defense in Latest Three-Round NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets sit at 4-10 with an offseason full of change ahead.
For many, the 2025 NFL draft is already the most exciting thing down the road. There are a handful of needs that the team must address, but luckily this incoming class has a lot of intriguing options for those holes.
James Foster of The 33rd Team recently did a three-round mock draft that saw the Jets prioritize building up the defense with so many questions still to answer on offense.
Round 1, Pick 8 - S Malaki Starks, Georgia Bulldogs
Safety is one of the biggest needs for New York next year, which does add context as to why Starks is such a popular pick for them in mocks.
The 21-year-old was a starter from day one for the Bulldogs and has been making plays ever since. He has six career interceptions and 14 passes broken up. He's mostly known for his highlight reel interceptions, but is actually a well rounded defensive talent.
He is mostly a free safety, but can also play in the box or cover the slot. The versatility and sky-high potential will help him be a very early draft pick.
Given that the Jets will need a lot of help at different spots of the secondary, he makes a lot of sense as the pick.
Round 2, Pick 40 - DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon Ducks
Despite having Aaron Rodgers' future uncertain in New York, this mock has the Jets opting to go with back-to-back defensive picks to start the draft. It may be a smart move, though, given the brutal season the defensive line has had this year.
Harmon would be an interesting option as he could develop into a threat as both a pass rusher and run defender.
He is a massive man up the middle at 6-5 and 310 pounds, but doesn't sacrifice much of the athleticism needed to get to the quarterback.
The redshirt junior has generated 52 pressures up the middle with five sacks this season.
Round 3, Pick 95 - WR Kaden Prather, Maryland Terrapins
Switching over the offensive side, Prather would add to the personnel whichever quarterback ends up suiting up has to work with.
The 22-year-old isn't going to take the top off of defenses, but is a big body that could fill in for the red zone role after Allen Lazard departs.
He has 56 catches for 624 yards and four touchdowns this season. That's been pretty uniform for him for the past few years.