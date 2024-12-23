New York Jets Coach Explains Why Malachi Corley Did Not Play Against Rams
When it didn’t seem possible for the New York Jets to reach a new low in what has been a disastrous season, they found another way to lose a game shockingly.
Against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Jets were defeated 19-9, matching some ugly NFL history in the process. They are only the second team since 1940 to not punt in a game and score fewer than 10 points.
There were a lot of miscues throughout the afternoon that led to the low output on the scoreboard. The team was aggressive on fourth downs, but whenever they didn’t convert, the Rams would take advantage and score points.
Another surprise during the game, given the state of the team at this point, was that rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley was active but did not play a single snap in the game.
While the coaching staff and players are still doing all they can to win games, getting experience for young players who could be a part of their long-term plans would make sense. But, playing time for Corley has been difficult to come by despite the team now being 4-11.
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich shared some insight into why the decision was made to activate the rookie pass catcher but not have him get on the field.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, “Corley has made "major improvement in maturity, but at the same time, (he) still has a ways to go. Still has a ways to go from an offensive perspective. And as we all know, if you're going to be the fourth receiver -- because of the talent within that room -- you have to find a significant role on special teams."
There is a lot to unpack from that statement, starting with the comment about maturity.
New York traded up in the third round to select the Western Kentucky product, believing they had gotten a steal. A physical player who drew comparisons to Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, fans were excited about what he could bring to the field.
What did they miss that has led to the coaching staff believing he doesn’t have the maturity to be on the field?
He has appeared in only eight games, catching three passes for 16 yards and adding two rushes fro 26 yards. What Corley will be remembered for the most as a rookie is dropping the ball before crossing the goalline and costing the team a touchdown on Halloween against the Houston Texans.
Having to earn your stripes on special teams is something that many young players around the league have to do. Not being able to contribute to that facet of the game, and with veterans ahead of him, is a plausible reason that he doesn’t get on the field.
However, the team should give him a shot to see what he can do ahead of someone such as Allen Lazard.
The veteran has struggled mightily, adding to his drop total this season against the Rams. In what is a lost season, continuing to give the free agent bust snaps ahead of a young player such as Corley makes little sense.