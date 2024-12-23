New York Jets Match Abysmal NFL Record In Loss to Los Angeles Rams
The New York Jets entered their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 riding a little bit of positive momentum.
They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, snapping a four-game losing streak. The offense was finally beginning to find a groove, as improved offensive line performance was leading to some excellent production.
Against the Rams, the Jets’ offense wasn’t explosive, but they still outproduced their opponent and won the time of possession battle 32:05-27:55. Their issue was not being able to execute at key moments, such as fourth downs.
New York was 2-for-5 on fourth down attempts, as they were aggressive at all points of the game. Once in the first half, from its own 33-yard line, they went for it.
In the second half, instead of attempting a 30-yard field goal to try and go up six points, they went for it again and were unsuccessful. From their own 47 with 8:23 remaining in the game another attempt was made but failed.
Los Angeles scored 13 following those turnovers on downs, which aided in them coming away with a 19-9 victory.
It was truly shocking how few points the Jets put on the board, as they find new ways to lose every week. This time around, they accomplished something that has only been done one other time since 1940.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York is only the second team since then to not punt and fail to score double-digit points in a game.
The last time it happened was in 1991 when the Indianapolis Colts lost to the New England Patriots. The Colts went 1-15 that year, with their only victory coming over the Jets.
Bad teams find ways to lose games and that is what New York is right now.
Anders Carlson missed an extra point and one field goal attempt, which could have played a part in why interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was so aggressive going for it on fourth down despite being in field goal range.
Turnovers were also crippling.
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the team’s second drive after halftime by Kamren Curl and Jared Verse recovered the fumble. That set the Rams up for the go-ahead score, which gave them the lead for good.
The game was iced when Xavier Gipson muffed a punt with 1:44 remaining in the game and it was recovered by Jordan Whittington.
Every time the Jets made a mistake, the Rams took full advantage. It resulted in another head-scratching defeat in what has been an incredibly disappointing campaign.