New York Jets Disgruntled Pro Bowler Looking To ‘Get Out’ After Season
The New York Jets season has gone so poorly that the whole Haason Reddick situation has seemingly been forgotten about. Remember those days?
Well, he could be making news again in the coming months. Reddick is set to be a free agent at the end of the year and his market might not be what it once was. After all he would've been paid $14.5 million if he showed up and played for the Jets when he was supposed to.
There's only one person to blame for that. Reddick knew he was set to hit free agency at season's end, and instead of reporting on time, he wasted everyone's time.
New York has no reason to bring him back. Not that he wouldn't make a nice piece for this defense, but after a holdout that led to his original agent dropping him as a client, to many he may be perceived as damaged goods.
Enough is enough regarding players who do that. The whole atmosphere has to change for the Jets to be the team they're looking to be, and that's the last thing they want.
Luckily, that sounds like his plan, too. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Reddick wants to put up impressive numbers during the remainder of the campaign and leave the moment he can. Per Fowler:
No deal is imminent between Reddick and the Jets since he reported to the team Oct. 21. Anyone who has been paying attention over the past six months knows this relationship has had its challenges. The Jets and Reddick haggled over his contract situation throughout the offseason, leading to a monthslong holdout and his agency, CAA, parting ways with the star pass rusher. He promptly signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, who helped get him into camp on a revised one-year deal. The sense from some people in the league is that Reddick will get as many sacks as he can and get out.
No one with the Jets should be too upset about that. If anything, New York should have looked to trade him when it had the chance. Now, the higher-ups should just let him walk out the door when the season ends.
Fowler's report is a good indication that Reddick — who has been among the best pass rushers in football the past four years — wants nothing to do with the Jets past this season, either.