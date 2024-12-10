New York Jets Draft Selection on Line in Jacksonville Jaguars Game
Let’s be real — the stakes couldn’t be much lower for the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars going into their game on Sunday.
Both teams are 3-10. Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs. Both teams are planning for 2025.
But, when it comes to 2025, this game has real significance.
If the NFL Draft were held this week, the Jaguars would have the No. 5 pick and the Jets would have the No. 7 pick. This is the last game New York has against a team in front of it in the expected draft order with four games left. So, if the Jets lose on Sunday they would move up at least one spot in the expected order.
This is what the season has come to for a New York team that has lost nine of its last 10 games — rooting for a loss. But, in trying to build a better team for next season, a first-round pick that’s one spot higher could make all the difference for the new general manager and head coach New York will hire after the season.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Jaguars.
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: FOX
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 3-10; Jaguars: 3-10.
Last week: New York Jets lost to Miami, 32-26; Jacksonville beat Tennessee, 10-6.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 1-7 with Jets and for career); Jaguars — Doug Pederson (eighth year, 20-26 with Jaguars, 62-63-1 overall).
Fun fact: Both Ulbrich and Pederson were former NFL players. Ulbrich was a linebacker for a decade and Pederson was a quarterback, mostly a backup, for 12 seasons.
All-Times Series: Jaguars lead series, 9-7.
Last meeting: Jaguars def. Jets, 19-3 (Dec. 22, 2022).
Series notes: The Jaguars have won three of the last four meetings. Before that the Jets won four straight.
About the Jets: New York continues to find new ways to lose. This time it was blowing a lead, as the Dolphins forced overtime and then scored a touchdown on their first drive to win. For New York, it was the fifth blown fourth-quarter lead of the season, which is a franchise record. It’s also happened in each of their last three games.
The frustration is palpable, but there is little New York can do but play out the season with what it has. With a new head coach and general manager search coming, the team is liable to look quite different next season. Include decisions on whether to eat quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract and the status of close to 30 Jets free agents and you have a recipe for starting over, whether it is needed or not.
About the Jaguars: There is some talk of Pederson losing his job after this season. It’s just his third year but the team is struggling after a terrific first year in which it won the division with a 9-8 record. Jacksonville duplicated that in 2023 but failed to get a playoff berth.
Now, they seem to be heading to rock bottom. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out for the season after a brutal hit two weeks ago left him with a concussion. Somehow, the Jags beat Tennessee last week, which in the long run may not have been in the franchise’s best interest, as it went from holding the No. 1 overall draft pick to No. 5. A win on Sunday would drive it further down the order — and help the Jets in the process.
Next Up: The Jets host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 22. The Jaguars are at Las Vegas on Dec. 22.