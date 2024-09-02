New York Jets Dream Target Predicted To Be Traded During Season
The New York Jets season is just a week away, an exciting time for a fan base and team looking to find success.
It's been a rough few years for the Jets, but with a roster as good as any in the NFL, they're expected to be a Super Bowl-contending team.
Unless something drastic happens, like Aaron Rodgers getting injured early in the campaign, the roster should only improve over the next few months.
New York will have an opportunity to make some trades before the trade deadline, and if they're clearly a Super Bowl contender at that part of the year, expect them to be aggressive.
This is their best chance to win a ring, so all hands should be on deck.
What they'll need at the deadline will likely be determined by how the beginning of the season goes. However, on paper, the Jets could use another wide receiver.
Their receiver room is much improved, but they're heavily relying on Mike Williams to be the same player he was prior to his injury.
While Davante Adams is the obvious option if he gets traded, it's uncertain if Rodgers' former teammate will be dealt by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, despite the expectation of them being a below-average team, haven't shown a willingness to trade the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that'll change, predicting that Adams will get traded.
"Adams has played most of his career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. When he was traded to the Raiders, it was under the assumption that he'd be reunited with his college teammate Derek Carr. With Carr in New Orleans, Adams has now played with Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew is next... The 31-year-old has two more years left on his Raiders contract, but the team would clear $17.5 million by trading him and there isn't much guaranteed money in those last two years. Don't be surprised if Adams trade rumors are a hot topic again during the season."
If Adams were to get traded, he could very well request a deal to New York. His familiarity with Rodgers is the big thing, but if the Jets are in a position to trade for him, they'd likely be playing good football.
Adams would reunite with his former all-world quarterback, have a chance to win, and live right next to New York City.
What else could the 31-year-old ask for?