New York Jets Face Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The New York Jets play their final game before their bye week when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
CBS will broadcast the game.
The Jets (3-7) are coming off a 31-6 loss to Arizona that, from several perspectives, may have been their worst game of the season. In the lead-up to the Colts (4-6) game, they lost their kicker, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and will start first-round pick Olu Fashanu at left tackle in place of the injured Tyron Smith.
New York was anticipating that the game would be a reunion with one of its former veteran quarterbacks, Joe Flacco. He was the Colts’ starter the past two games. But, on Tuesday, Indianapolis switched back to second-year pro Anthony Richardson, whose struggles led to Flacco being named the starter.
Richardson will be the starter the rest of the season — or at least that’s what Colts coach Shane Steichen says.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Indianapolis Colts 20
The New York Jets catch a break this week facing off against a team that’s either in the middle of as much turmoil as them, or even more so. What is clear, is that the Jets will beat the Indianapolis Colts.
Drew Crabtree, Staff Writer
Indianapolis Colts 27, New York Jets 24
This year hasn't quite been what Jets fans envisioned when the team traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers before last year. Losers of six of the last seven, the Jets need something to break their way. Even with a weakness at quarterback, the Colts are just as desperate as they are on a three-game losing streak. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be the difference in a narrow Colts.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 23, Indianapolis Colts 13
The problem in this game isn't the Jets, at least this time. It's the Colts. They're starting a quarterback that has completed 44% of his passes this season and installed back on the job on Tuesday. On top of that, the Colts are starting three rookie offensive lineman for the first time since 2016.
For a New York pass rush that struggled last week against Arizona, that's a recipe for them to get up off the mat. The Jets actually win this one rather easily going into the bye week.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
New York Jets 17, Indianapolis Colts 13
The New York Jets season is teetering on the brink heading into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. But, they will avoid going overboard at least one more week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will show a little bit of magic offensively and the defense will play well enough in Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return to the starting lineup. Jets win a close one.