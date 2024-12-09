New York Jets' Garrett Wilson Burns Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey in Star Matchup
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has proven during his short time in the NFL that he is one of the best in the business at his position.
Despite underwhelming quarterback play over his first three years as a pro, he has produced at an impressive level. He has already set a career-high with five receiving touchdowns this season and is on pace to set several more.
If he can catch more than 14 passes exceeding 226 yards over the final four games of the campaign, he will set new career highs in both of those statistics as well.
Wilson is productive, but what fans should be encouraged the most by is that he isn’t doing it against only lower-level teams. Regardless of who he is matched up against, he gets the job done.
Oftentimes, the bigger the matchup, the more he steps up to help his team.
That was the case on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
In a game that the Jets ended up losing 32-26 in overtime, their stud receiver did everything he could to help the team win. He finished the game with seven receptions for 114 yards, which is the most yardage he has recorded in a game in 2024.
Most impressively most of the damage came when matched up against cornerback Jalen Ramsey. One of the best players in the NFL at his position, this star-studded matchup was one many people were keeping a close eye on.
In the end, it was a lopsided affair, as Wilson had his way with Ramsey throughout the afternoon when matching up against each other and being targeted.
As shared by NFL Next Gen Stats via Justin Fried on X, Aaron Rodgers targeted his young star six times when being defended by Ramsey. He caught four of them for 97 yards.
It was the most yardage that the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has allowed as the nearest defender since at least 2017.
There were missed opportunities for Wilson to have had an even bigger game and likely help his team snap their losing streak to get back in the win column.
As Rich Cimini of ESPN shared, on the final offensive drive of the game for New York, Rodgers was flushed out of the pocket and sacked. Running wide open in the middle of the field, and missed by the quarterback, was Wilson.
Had that throw been completed, the Jets would have had a fresh set of downs and been able to run down the clock to attempt a game-winning field goal. Instead, Miami was able to get the ball back eventually, tie the game and win it in overtime with a touchdown on the opening possession.
When one of your most important players is dominating a key matchup to that extent, it is imperative to seal the deal and win the game. Unfortunately, that isn’t what happened for New York, which found yet another painstaking way to lose a football game.