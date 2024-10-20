New York Jets Getting Unexpected Trade Traction For Star Wide Receiver
Earlier this week, after the New York Jets traded for wide receiver Davante Adams, most experts agreed they would attempt to flip a wide receiver before the trade deadline.
But, not Garrett Wilson, right?
Under the category of “shooting your shot,” ESPN reported late Saturday that several teams have contacted the Jets about whether they would be willing to deal Wilson, their third-year star.
The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson, reported the site.
Through six games, Wilson has 41 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns. All of those totals are among the top 12 in the NFL. Last week against Buffalo he had his best game of the season, as he caught eight passes on 10 targets with 107 yards and a touchdown.
It was his most efficient outing of the season, in part due to how new play-called Todd Downing tailored his route tree for the game.
He’s already in his third year in the NFL and is already a start and the Jets are eager to pair him and Adams together, so it makes little sense to deal him. That’s why teams are contacting the Jets and not the other way around.
Per ESPN, those teams may have been banking on the future, one in which the Jets have to try and pay both Adams and Wilson at a level commensurate to their talent. New York can trigger Wilson’s fifth-year option next spring, which seems almost certain. Adams, if his deal is not re-done in the offseason, will make $35 million in base salary each of the next two seasons.
New York figures to work hard to ensure it can keep both receivers, even though it will strain their salary cap.
The Jets are also getting feelers for another wide receiver Mike Williams, the receiver most insiders believe will be move by the trade deadline.
Aside from Williams likely losing game reps to Adams, he slipped while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo on Monday, which led to an interception that ended the game.
Afterward, Rodgers put the blame on Williams, saying the veteran receiver was supposed to run a “red line” route, which meant that the 30-year-old receiver was several yards away from where Rodgers said he was supposed to be.
Per The Athletic, at least three teams have reached out to the Jets about Williams, including this Sunday’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN reported that a deal with the Steelers wouldn’t happen before Sunday because the two teams are playing each other. But a deal afterward cannot be ruled out as Pittsburgh is in need of another receiver and they were in on Adams before he was traded to the Jets.