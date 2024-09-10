New York Jets Get Uneven Aaron Rodgers in His Return to NFL After Injury
Last year, on the fourth play of his New York Jets debut, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.
This year, on the fourth play of his return to the Jets on Monday night, Rodgers threw a swing pass to Breece Hall that turned into a fumble after San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Fred Warner punched it out of the running back's grasp.
It seemed prophetic for the evening as Rodgers and the New York lost, 32-19.
The 40-year-old former NFL MVP didn’t finish the game, but that was only because the Jets opted to rest him with less than five minutes remaining.
It was not the coming-out party he wanted for himself, or for his team.
“We were bad in first and second down… a lot to correct,” Rodgers said after the game. “But overall I feel really good about our guys. We were a little off in the run game. A lot to build on.”
This was not vintage Rodgers.
He finished the game 13-of-21 for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was uneven. There was a lack of chemistry between him and the rest of the offense which was to be expected. In an effort to protect Rodgers, he didn’t play a single snap in the preseason.
But considering he only played four snaps last season, getting back on the field and, more importantly, leaving the field healthy was a win.
“So many people helped me get to this spot,” he said. “I’m thankful for my surgeon, my PT's (physical therapists), my loved ones, my friends the training staff to help me get back.”
This was the first time he played a full game with players like Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. At times, the offense didn’t look like it was on the same page.
He wouldn’t use that as a crutch.
"That's an excuse, for sure,” he said. “I'm not gonna use that. I don't think we should."
Rodgers pointed to missing Wilson on a fourth-and-1 slant route as an example of things that he and the offense need to clean up.
There were other times he looked like himself, though.
When he led the team's first scoring drive in the first quarter, he was free and easy. He went 6-of-7, moved the chains four times, and set up Hall’s score.
But New York’s inability to get the run game established didn’t help Rodgers, who took more pressure and absorbed some hits from the 49ers’ defense. He was sacked once but was hit several times. He got up every time.
That was something he talked about wanting to get out of the way — getting hit.
Now, he knows he can take one without disaster.
“I wanted to take a shot, you know, (feel) the physicality of it,” Rodgers said. “Once I threw a couple of balls and took a shot I felt so good. I felt like I was in into the game.”
His first touchdown pass as a Jet came on a free play in the third quarter where he took advantage of the Niners’ defense jumping offsides, connecting with a streaking Allen Lazard down the middle of the field.
The score came 18 months after a trade brought him to New York.
Little went right for Rodgers and the Jets, but he doesn’t believe that defines him or the rest of this season as a short turnaround awaits for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans.
“No excuses, we gotta play better,” he said. “I can play better. We can bounce back next week.”