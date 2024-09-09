New York Jets Holdout Prepared to ‘Die on This Sword’ This Season: Report
The New York Jets had hoped, way back in the spring, that Haason Reddick would man one of their starting pass rush spots. That’s why they made the deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
But, with the season opener ahead in San Francisco, Reddick is, most likely, at home watching the opener and surrendering more than $800,000 in pay.
And it may get worse before it gets done.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is one of the many reporters working the story. Some have provided optimistic updates.
For instance, on Friday, NFL insider and former general manager Michael Lombardi told VSiN that sources within Reddick’s camp told him that the veteran was “…due to come in sometime maybe today or tomorrow.”
That, obviously, didn’t happen.
Russini filed a report in advance of Monday’s game and both sides were represented. She wrote the Jets are taking the approach that once Reddick shows up, they’ll talk. That lines up with something general manager Joe Douglas said last week — that the team and Reddick’s representation haven’t spoken much the past few weeks.
As for Reddick, Russini spoke to his camp, too. She reported that the edge rusher is operating with the “mindset that he will die on this sword.”
There’s a lot to die for, if you’re Reddick.
He is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal that he signed with the Eagles. The Jets are responsible for $14.5 million. New York has already assessed him $2.05 million in fines, per ESPN, for missing mandatory camps and the preseason.
Now that the regular season starts, the Jets won’t fine him anymore. He’ll just lose game checks, and each one is north of $850,000. The longer he holds out, the more money he loses.
Reddick has even requested another trade (he asked the Eagles to trade him before he was dealt to the Jets). That request seems to be a no-go.
The trade now looks like a miscalculation for both parties. The Jets, unable to get Reddick to agree to a new deal before the trade, made it anyway with the belief they could get it done.
Reddick wants security beyond this season and, no matter what he’s tried to get one, the Jets have toed the line.
So what happens next? Who knows.
Last season with Philadelphia he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
In 2022, the first year of his current deal, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.