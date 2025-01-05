New York Jets Interim Coach Reveals His Plans for Immediate Future
Next week, the New York Jets are expected to kick their search for a new general manager and head coach into high gear.
When they do so, it appears that at least one current Jets coach should get the chance to interview for the head-coaching job.
Interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he expects to be interviewed next week when he was asked if he was going to be given a chance to make his pitch for the full-time job.
“I think next week I’ll be given an opportunity at some point and, for sure, I look forward to that,” Ulbrich said.
The Jets (4-12) wrap up the regular season against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. eastern.
Ulbrich took over the head-coaching duties after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh following Week 5. Johnson made the move in the hopes that it would jog New York out of a two-game losing streak and 2-3 start.
It didn’t, and if this was Ulbrich’s audition, it didn’t go well.
The Jets are 2-9 with him in charge and as he’s split time between being interim coach and defensive coordinator, the defense’s performance has suffered.
Last week, New York interviewed two head-coaching candidates — Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel, the latter of which is considered one of the top candidates for open jobs this cycle.
Vrabel, unlike many candidates to this point, was hosted at the team’s Florham Park facility.
For general manager, the Jets have interviewed four candidates, the latest being ESPN commentator Louis Riddick.
Riddick was a former NFL player and an NFL personnel director for a decade before moving into television.
The other three GM interviews have gone to former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout.
Once New York has made their hires, the new coach and general manager will have major decisions to make, starting with the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The 41-year-old signal callers has said repeatedly he needs about a month after the season to determine if he wants to play again, and if he does he would like to play for the Jets.
New York’s leadership may take the team in a different direction, one without Rodgers, and there would be a hefty cap hit to pay.