New York Jets Face Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The New York Jets face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second straight trip to Florida on Sunday, and it isn't often when you get a battle of 3-10 teams that actually means something.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Fox.
The Jets and the Jaguars are tied for the second worst record in the NFL. Each team’s fan bases would probably like to see either get as high a draft pick as possible in April. The Jaguars would select No. 5 and the Jets No. 7 if the NFL draft were held today.
It is actually in both teams’ best interests to lose on Sunday because it would improve their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick in April.
For a quick lesson, Jacksonville had the No. 1 overall last weekend before beating to Tennessee and they fell back to No. 5.
So it’s easy to see how a single win can change the fortunes of a team’s draft order.
Now, it's highly unlikely New York will get the No. 1 overall pick because two teams enter Sunday’s games with just two wins. But, in a thoroughly lost season for the Jets, the long-term future of the organization matters so much more now.
New York must hire a new head coach and a new general manager this offseason. There is the Aaron Rodgers decision when it comes to keeping him or absorbing the massive cap hit by cutting him (and he could decide to retire first). Plus, there are close to 30 free agents that may not be Jets after this season.
All of that sounds cold and analytical, and it is. So try telling football players not to compete. They’re not wired that way.
So, it won't be pretty football, but it will be competitive football and by game’s end, one team will have won and, in doing so, significantly hurt their draft chances.
Unless there’s a tie which, this season, would make total sense.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New York Jets 13
If you read my prediction for last week's game against Miami, I’ve already told everyone my pick. I wrote, “I’m done picking the Jets. Even next week against Jacksonville. I’m taking the Jags.”
The more I dug in the more I like Jacksonville in this one. Losing Trevor Lawrence at quarterback obviously hurts, but the Jags have a solid run game and can take pressure off Mac Jones. Plus, New York’s run defense isn’t good. Jacksonville’s defense is better in person than on paper and schematically I think they can give New York real trouble.
The Jets have lost nine of their last 10 games and that win is against the Houston Texans, who are destined for the playoffs. So don’t be fooled by Jacksonville’s record. A win won’t be easy for New York.
It’s a low scoring game with the Jaguars hanging on at the end thanks to a strong defensive stand against New York.