New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars Star Defensive Players to Watch Sunday
The New York Jets defense bears some of the weight of a franchise-worst five blown fourth-quarter leads this season.
The Jets (3-10) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday. There will be nothing on the line, at least not a playoff berth as both have been eliminated.
What is on the line is draft pecking order. The Jets currently hold the No. 7 overall pick and the Jaguars hold the No. 5 overall pick. Before a win last Sunday, the Jags were actually No. 1 overall.
That’s how fickle things can be this time of year. One win can take you out of the top spot. For the Jets, a loss could move them up in the order. A loss could, potentially, take them out of th Top 10.
What matters more? Winning or next April’s draft? The players will determine that on Sunday.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
He picked the perfect time to peak as a player, as Sherwood will hit free agency after this season. The injuries to C.J. Mosley have given him the opportunity to become the Jets’ leading tackler this season.
He has 125 tackles this season, with nine tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. Whether it’s with the Jets or another team, Sherwood will be well-paid next season.
DL Quinnen Williams
He continues to have a solid season after a slow start. His six sacks are second on the team after Will McDonald IV. He enters this game with 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.
By year’s end, Williams should have a productive season on paper, even if it leads to nowhere for the team.
CB Quan’tez Stiggers
The Jets drafted him out of the CFL in April with the idea that he would be brought along slowly. And New York has done that. But on Sunday he may be called upon like never before. With both D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols dealing with injuries, it is not absurd to believe that Stiggers might get his first NFL start. At the least, he’ll play more than ever before. And that means the Jaguars will look to pick on the rookie.
Jacksonville Jaguars
LB Devin Lloyd
He is Jacksonville’s leading tackler with 93 this season, including 48 solo shots. His ledger is eerily balance, with 45 assisted tackles. He also has five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
He’s the rangy defender who is going to be in the face of anyone with the football that gets to the second level.
DE Travon Walker
Walker is the Jaguars’ top pass rusher. He has a team-leading 8.5 sacks this season, with 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. Josh Hines-Allen has more quarterback hits, but he has 1.5 fewer sacks. With Aaron Rodgers in the pocket for the Jets, this could be a good week for Walker.
S Andre Cisco
The Jaguars only have five interceptions. That’s three more than the Jets’ defense, and those five interceptions are spread among five players. Cisco has one, but he also has 55 tackles, 35 of which are solo shots. He also had six passes defended.
He will be patrolling the middle of the field all afternoon.