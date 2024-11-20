New York Jets Latest Offensive Playcaller Has Been 'Terrible' In Key Stat
The New York Jets offense has been unable to find a groove this season and the problems seem to go all the way back at who calls the plays.
Back in Week 6, the Jets made a change in play caller from Nathaniel Hackett to quarterbacks coach Todd Downing. Results were up-and-down at first, but initially it looked like a good decision.
That is until a trend of struggling in the red zone began to emerge.
A recent ESPN examination of play callers around the league found that to be the biggest weakness of the team right now.
"They're terrible at situational football, as their third-down and red zone rates have plummeted under Downing. They should be producing more in those situations, considering the amount of skill-position talent they have," said Jets insider Rich Cimini.
The Jets currently rank No. 23 in terms of red zone touchdown percentage. That is at least a rise from dead last a year ago.
It was an issue the Green Bay Packers during the last year of Hackett and quarterback Aaron Rodgers together. They ranked No. 23 with Green Bay back in 2021.
Things haven't been all bad, however, as the offense under Downing has put up slightly better scoring numbers and is finding a groove in getting the playmakers more involved.
"Hackett still has the title, but it's Downing's show. The Jets made the change in Week 6, handing the playcalling duties to Downing. Under him, they're moving the ball slightly better than they did under Hackett. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the biggest beneficiary, as his production has spiked in recent weeks," said Cimini on what has been getting better.
During the first five games of the seasons, Wilson had 33 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In the five games after, he had 32 catches but they produced 412 yards and three touchdowns.
Downing has put the third-year receiver in a better spot to find success than Hackett did last season.
The 44-year-old has been a proven assistant coach in the past and deserves a shot to be able to grow into the new role, but that will ultimatley be decided by a new general manager and head coach, as the Jets will be looking for both this offseason. .
A regime shift is coming, so Downing may be building some audition tape for next season.