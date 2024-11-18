New York Jets Lose to Indianapolis Colts in Remarkable Franchise First
The New York Jets are finding new ways to lose.
The Jets (3-8) enter their bye week coming off a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New York usually only gets a week to soul-search after a loss. This time the Jets will get two.
The Jets have now lost seven of their last eight games since starting the season 2-1. Along the way they’ve been blown out, lost in the final seconds and fallen every other way in between.
But, Sunday might have been a new one — or at least a rare one.
ESPN Stats and Info noted that the Jets did three things on Sunday that, typically, leads to a win.
New York scored 25 or more points, finished with 15 or fewer penalty yards and didn’t turn the football over. It’s the first time in franchise history in which the Jets have accomplished all three things and lost.
Yep, never done that before. Not since the franchise was founded in 1960.
Worse yet, ESPN did more digging and found that only four other NFL teams have lost accomplishing the same things in a game in the last 25 years.
So, the Jets not only found a new way to lose this season but found a new way to lose in franchise history.
New York has a lot to gnaw on before its hosts Seattle on Dec. 1.
But, coming out of the Indianapolis game, some offensive players had some solid performances.
After an awful start to the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished 21-of-28 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He and the offense failed to get a first down until after the two-minute warning of the first half, a moment that led to some jaded cheering from Jets fans at MetLife Stadium.
Running back Breece Hall rushed for 78 yards and caught six passes for 32 yards with a combined two touchdowns. Hall was the player that managed that first down and, without question, had the best day of any offensive player. He also scored New York’s third-quarter touchdown.
Wide receiver Davante Adams also had six receptions for 72 yards. He was targeted seven times. They’re not elite numbers, but they were efficient.
New York’s defense forced a turnover, courtesy of a strip sack by Javon Kinlaw. That led to Hall’s second score. But the defense couldn’t hold onto the lead when it matters. Up five with less than three minutes to play, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson helped guide Indianapolis to a game-winning score in the final minute.