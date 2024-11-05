New York Jets Lose Prime Time Showcase in NFL Schedule Shake-Up
The New York Jets’ awful start to the season cost them a prime-time game as the NFL announced that they flexed the Jets’ Week 11 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts out of Sunday Night Football.
New York, which was prepared to host that game with the Colts, will now face them at 1 p.m. eastern at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17.
The NFL moved the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers into that Sunday night slot as part of their flex scheduling.
With this move, the Jets (3-6) are set to play 1 p.m. eastern games starting with the Colts game for the remainder of the season.
This Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals is set for 4:25 p.m. eastern.
Because the Jets-Colts game was moved out of Sunday, that means the network designation changed, too. The Jets-Colts game will move to CBS. This means that five of the Jets’ next seven games will be on CBS.
The network designation for New York’s finale with Miami on Jan. 5 is yet to be determined.
The Jets are coming out of this weekend after an extended break and coming off a 21-13 win over the Houston Texans, a game now remember more for wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s incredible one-handed catch than for breaking the team’s five-game losing streak.
It's been a tumultuous several weeks for the Jets, as owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start and they installed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim coach.
New York lost three straight games with Ulbrich leading the way. During that portion of the losing streak, the Jets made a trade to bring in wide receiver Davante Adams and also got edge rusher Haason Reddick to end his holdout, but only after his original agents walked away from representing him.
Both players contributed to the Jets’ win over the Texans, as Adams caught the game’s final touchdown pass of the game, and his first with the Jets, while Reddick pressured the quarterback several times and ended up with a half-sack, his first of the season.
The trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon and it's not clear if the Jets will make any sort of additional moves to try and bolster the roster for what might be a long-shot chase at ending their 14-year playoff drought.
New York begins its practice cycle for the Cardinals game on Wednesday.