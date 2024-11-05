New York Jets Offensive Lineman Reveals Extent of His Recent Injury
Earlier this season New York Jets right tackle Morgan Moses had to miss two games with a knee injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots.
New York said he would miss two games and he missed exactly two games. But, he hadn’t revealed the full extent of the injury. The Jets had only said that he suffered a knee injury.
During a video call with the media on Monday, Moses revealed the extent of the damage he suffered. ESPN was among the outlets that reported what Moses said and one wonders how he's still playing.
According to Moses, he suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear in his knee, along with meniscus damage and a small fracture. Even with all that damage, he was able to return after missing two games and has been in the starting lineup since then.
He's expected to be in the lineup at right tackle when the Jets play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.
Moses was one of several moves New York made to bolster its offensive line this past offseason, in anticipation of getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back from his Achilles tear.
Moses started his NFL career with Washington in 2014 and joined the Jets in 2021 for one season. New York traded with Baltimore in the offseason to get Moses back.
Entering the season he had been one of the most durable offensive lineman in the NFL and entering this weekend's game with Arizona he's still only missed a handful of games as a starter.
One of those other offseason acquisitions, Tyron Smith, has been one of the most durable linemen on the roster this season. He’s played every snap so far, which triggered a $2.75 million bonus after the completion of the Jets’ win over the Houston Texans.
If Smith remains healthy, he can rack up a total of $12 million in bonuses on a base salary of just $6.5 million.
But other parts of the Jets’ offensive line is banged up going into this weekend.
At right guard the Jets have not had Alijah Vera-Tucker for the past two games after he suffered an injury at Pittsburgh. His backup, Xavier Newman, suffered a scary neck injury in that game and is now on injured reserve.
It got worse against Houston. Jake Hanson, who replaced Newman, suffered an injury and his status is unclear. So is the status of John Simpson, the left guard who left that game. At one point rookie tackle Olu Fashanu was playing one of the guard positions, which was the first time he had played inside as a football player.