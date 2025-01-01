New York Jets Offensive Star Reveals Mindset Heading Into Season Finale
The New York Jets will be wrapping up another abysmal season on Sunday afternoon when they face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
There are certainly a lot of emotions heading into a season finale as it will be the last time this group of players takes the field together. For some, it will be the last chance to prove they should be part of the team in 2025 and beyond.
Others will be looking to put some good performance on tape as they get ready to seek new opportunities elsewhere in the league.
Tight end Tyler Conklin falls into the latter.
Signed to a three-year, deal during the 2022 NFL offseason, he is set to hit free agency for the second time in his career. He spent his first four years as a pro with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Jets.
Conklin has been solid in his time in New York, showcasing excellent pass-catching ability and becoming a reliable weapon for whoever was under center.
In 49 games, with 42 starts, he has caught 168 passes for 1,606 yards and six touchdowns. Some of the most productive campaigns of his career were had with the Jets, as he could be looking at another solid multi-year contract in free agency.
Given where the team currently is, missing the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year and finishing with a losing record in nine seasons and counting, some fans would prefer the team not win again to get as good of a draft pick as possible.
Alas, that isn’t something the players are worried about.
Earlier this week, Conklin talked about the mindset he has heading into the season finale, as he has plenty to play for even in a lost year.
"As a man, as somebody that does this for a living, you got your last name on your back, you gotta go out there and play hard because that's what you're supposed to do. The fans deserve to go out there and see you play hard,” the veteran tight end said during a press conference.
With so much talk surrounding the franchise about who has quit on the team and who is ready for things just to be over, it is refreshing to hear Conklin’s take.
As long as he is healthy and can get on the field, he is going to give it 100 percent when he steps out there. That is the kind of player the Jets need more of on their roster if they are going to ever turn things around.