New York Jets Players With Highest-Graded Seasons After Bye Week
The New York Jets have had a very disappointing season, but a few players have not let that keep them from having solid individual campaigns.
Pro Football Focus has updated their weekly grades for players throughout the season and there have been a couple of Jets standouts as they prepare to pick the season back up after the bye week.
These players need to look back to what they did right over the first part of the season to keep their level of play up, because the team cannot afford to have them slow down as well.
LG John Simpson - 80.7
Simpson has been a bright spot in an overall disappointing offensive line. It was an almost completely reworked group this offseason and he has ended up being the best addition.
He has bounced around from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens with an inconsistent start to his career.
This has been, by far, his best campaign yet. The 27-year-old has allowed just nine pressures in 152 pass blocking snaps this season, while also stepping up in the run game.
He signed a two-year deal with New York before the season and should be kept around with the new regime after this performance.
WR Garrett Wilson - 79.8
While Wilson has technically been the wide receiver two since the Davante Adams trade, he has actually remained the best player on the offense. Defenses might need to stop having their top guy shadow Adams at some point.
The third-year receiver has 69 catches for 722 yards and an already career-high five touchdowns. He has been more productive per game and has risen his catch-rate to a career-high 63.9%.
There has been speculation around the Jets deciding to trade him, but that seems like a mistake. If they decided on going with a rookie quarterback in the draft, Wilson would be a perfect receiver to welcome him into the NFL with.
CB D.J. Reed - 76.6
Reed has been another surprising highlight of the team, but it has helped himself out more than the team.
After the season, the 28-year-old cornerback has played himself into a nice payday. New York is unlikely to be the team to offer that deal to him, so the parties will go their separate ways.
He has allowed 23 catches on 41 targets with just one touchdown given up. While he hasn't come down with an interception, he has six passes broken up.