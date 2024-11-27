Jets Country

New York Jets Add Superstar Quarterback, Beef Up Defense in New Mock Draft

A recent three-round NFL mock draft sees the New York Jets adding a superstar quarterback prospect and some defensive help.

Dylan Sanders

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

All signs point toward the New York Jets and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers going their separate ways after this season, which means they need to add signal caller to their growing list of holes to address.

Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester recently released a three-round NFL mock draft that sees the Jets address three key positions, including bringing in another high-profile quarterback.

Round 1, Pick 4: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders has a lot of noise surrounding him based around his last name and the superstar duo he is a part of with the Buffaloes.

It isn't all smoke and mirrors, though. Watching him throw the ball, it is easy to see why draft scouts love him. He tears apart defenses with a quick release that works well in short-to-intermediate passes. He can also uncork it when he needs to.

His accuracy is his main calling card and the fact that he has withstood a lot of contact behind a weak offensive line at Colorado. He can extend plays and throw off-platform, but isn't a great runner in designed sets, which is his biggest weakness.

Round 2, Pick 36: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State Buckeyes

Addressing the corner may not seem like a huge need right now with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but it will be after the season because several defensive backs, including Reed, free agents.

Reed has played himself into a big payday that New York will likely not be the ones to hand over. While Burke has taken a step back this season, he is a well-rounded player that could take his game to the next level with NFL coaching. He isn't afraid to come up and make a tackle in the run game, which scouts will love.

He has four career interceptions to go along with 28 career passes broken up.

Round 3, Pick 48: DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Jets desperately need more help on the defensive interior. Quinnen Williams has bounced back from his slow start to the campaign, but it hasn't been enough.

They have been solid as a pass-rushing unit, but are very poor at stopping the run. That makes Williams the perfect addition as a massive presence in the middle and one of the best run stoppers in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 330 pound tackle has 115 career tackles with 25 going for a loss and 11.5 sacks. He has also used his height to knock down nine passes in his career.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News