New York Jets Add Superstar Quarterback, Beef Up Defense in New Mock Draft
All signs point toward the New York Jets and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers going their separate ways after this season, which means they need to add signal caller to their growing list of holes to address.
Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester recently released a three-round NFL mock draft that sees the Jets address three key positions, including bringing in another high-profile quarterback.
Round 1, Pick 4: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders has a lot of noise surrounding him based around his last name and the superstar duo he is a part of with the Buffaloes.
It isn't all smoke and mirrors, though. Watching him throw the ball, it is easy to see why draft scouts love him. He tears apart defenses with a quick release that works well in short-to-intermediate passes. He can also uncork it when he needs to.
His accuracy is his main calling card and the fact that he has withstood a lot of contact behind a weak offensive line at Colorado. He can extend plays and throw off-platform, but isn't a great runner in designed sets, which is his biggest weakness.
Round 2, Pick 36: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State Buckeyes
Addressing the corner may not seem like a huge need right now with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but it will be after the season because several defensive backs, including Reed, free agents.
Reed has played himself into a big payday that New York will likely not be the ones to hand over. While Burke has taken a step back this season, he is a well-rounded player that could take his game to the next level with NFL coaching. He isn't afraid to come up and make a tackle in the run game, which scouts will love.
He has four career interceptions to go along with 28 career passes broken up.
Round 3, Pick 48: DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes
The Jets desperately need more help on the defensive interior. Quinnen Williams has bounced back from his slow start to the campaign, but it hasn't been enough.
They have been solid as a pass-rushing unit, but are very poor at stopping the run. That makes Williams the perfect addition as a massive presence in the middle and one of the best run stoppers in the country.
The 6-foot-3, 330 pound tackle has 115 career tackles with 25 going for a loss and 11.5 sacks. He has also used his height to knock down nine passes in his career.