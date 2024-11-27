New York Jets Superstar Breaks His Silence After Joe Douglas Firing
As a result of the New York Jets playing below-average football, Woody Johnson has fired people. The expectation entering the season was for the Jets to be one of the better teams in the NFL. Instead, they've been one of the worst.
Firing coaches and higher-ups is never easy. While it's part of the business, these are still human beings with families. However, something had to change for New York.
Johnson has stated that he's made the moves that have been made during the year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly hasn't been involved in these decisions, and while that seemed highly unlikely at the time, it's starting to look believable.
Rodgers hasn't been good enough to call any shots. If this were a decade ago and he was playing the type of football he was then, things might be different. However, at this stage in his career, Rodgers should be one of the last guys in the building making any decisions.
Whether he did or didn't isn't certain, but Johnson has said multiple times that Rodgers wasn't.
From the sound of things, the decision to fire Joe Douglas was all on Johnson. In fact, Rodgers said on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he was on a plane heading back to California when he got the call of Douglas being let go.
“Well, I didn’t know. I was on a plane about to head back to California and got a call. I love Joe. I spent a lot of time with Joe, a lot of conversations, he’s a f–king great man,” said Rodgers.
According to Rodgers, he loved his time with Douglas. In his defense, of course, he did. All Douglas did was cater to him and make every move he requested, or is percieved to have requested. From signing his friends to hiring coaches, Douglas did nothing but make sure Rodgers was happy.
“He’s a damn good general manager. I had really enjoyed our conversations. I’m disappointed because I had a hand in it. I had an opportunity to play better and to keep him here. So I feel bad about that because he’s a great human. The human aspect of this is tough because there’s families involved. Joe is such a great dude. I have so much love and respect for him.”
While Rodgers has blamed others throughout the season, he's also taken some of the heat. He understands he hasn't played well this year, and it's good to see him admit that he might've had a hand in Douglas' firing, even if it wasn't direct.