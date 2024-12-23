New York Jets Star Garrett Wilson's Frustrations Beginning To Bubble Over
The New York Jets found another bizarre way to lose in Week 16 when facing off against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium.
Despite not punting the ball once, they were still on the wrong end of a 19-9 score, dropping their record to 4-11 on the year. There were a lot of missed opportunities for the team throughout the afternoon, resulting in an incredibly disappointing outcome.
After the game, there were a lot of interesting comments made by players on the team. One of the players who made some comments that will garner attention is star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
He finished the game with game with a respectable six receptions for 54 yards on seven targets. Only wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Tyler Conklin, who finished with five receptions and 59 yards, finished with more than Wilson.
But, the problem was that the young stud wasn’t targeted much until late in the game.
Four of his receptions came on the final two drives of the game, something that he was asked about during his post game interview.
Not surprisingly, he seemed to be frustrated with how things played out during the game, as he is passionate and wants to do everything he can to help his team win the game.
"I don't know, to be honest with you man. I don't know. I just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently that's out of my control. Just trying to do what I can do,” Wilson said when speaking to the media in response to being asked about his lack of involvement early on.
Speculation has been starting to pick up that the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is going to request a trade from the team after the season. Comments like the ones above are only going to fuel that talk.
On pace to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third time in as many seasons as a pro, Wilson is one of the better young wide receivers in the NFL. If he were to actually ask out of town, New York would be able to receive a pretty strong trade package in exchange for him.
It will be something to keep an eye on over the last two games of the regular season and into the offseason. Whoever the Jets bring on as general manager and head coach will have their hands full with some incredibly difficult decisions to figure out.