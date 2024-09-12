New York Jets Release First Injury Report Ahead of Titans Showdown
Six New York Jets were on Wednesday’s injury report in advance of Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans, with just one behind held out of workouts completely.
Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was out of Wednesday, but not for an injury. He was out for personal reasons — the birth of his child.
Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough as the Jets (0-1) are less than 48 hours removed from their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) were both limited. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters that both would be limited if Wednesday’s workout had been a full workout.
Defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (triceps), safety Ashtyn Davis (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) were all full participants on Wednesday. That’s good news for Williams, as New York is taking a conservative approach with his reps after he tore his ACL last year. He played just a handful of snaps against the 49ers.
New York has five players on its reserved/injured list with more significant injuries, including linebacker Zaire Barnes, who was moved there before Monday’s game. The others are defensive lineman Leki Fotu, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, wide receiver Malik Taylor and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
The Jets also have quarterback Jordan Travis, who is still recovering from the gruesome leg injury he suffered with Florida State last year, on the reserve/non-football injury list. Running back Tarik Cohen is also on the reserve/retired list.
Notably, for the Titans (0-1), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not listed on the injury report. Hopkins revealed to reporters before the season opener that he suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee and that he intended to play through it.
The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection did start against Chicago but only caught one pass for eight yards. Last season he was Tennessee’s top receiver, with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was a bounce-back season for him after two straight seasons in which he failed to play every game and failed to reach at least 1,000 yards receiving, which he had done for four straight seasons from 2017-2020.
The three Tennessee players listed on the injury report were all full participants on Wednesday — safety Jamal Adams (hip), guard Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion).
The Jets announced one transaction on Wednesday, as they signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon to the practice squad.