New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh Details How Two Rookies Could Make Major Impact
The New York Jets have done an excellent job in the draft throughout the past few years, perhaps the biggest bright spot of Joe Douglas' time with the organization. It looks like he might've done so again, too, as some of the Jets' recent draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft have looked the part.
Braelon Allen sneakily looks like a player who could impact this team moving forward. He's a big running back, and with Breece Hall dealing with a major injury in the past, protecting him could be the right thing to do. That's exactly where Allen comes into play, but he can also do other things on the field, too.
To get on the field as a rookie for a championship-contending team won't be easy, but he proved during his time at Wisconsin that he can be a serviceable running back who makes plays, especially as a bruiser.
So, how does he get on the field in year one? Head coach Robert Saleh spoke about what he wants to see out of some of his rookies, including Allen and Isaiah Davis.
“I kind of want to see a style of play out of them," coach Saleh said, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Braelon Allen looks heavy, he’s felt heavy in practice, and I’m excited to see what it looks like in game action.
"Same thing with Isaiah, we’re looking forward to see what they can do from a protection standpoint on third down, working in and out of protection and then out of the backfield as a route runner, so I’m just looking for an overall game out of them, but if all indications of practice come to fruition on game day it’s going to be pretty good.”
What's important is that he also understands that to be the player that he needs to be at the next level with New York, he needs to be a bruiser. During his career at Wisconsin, he showed that at times, but he was often criticized for not doing it enough.
“At this level, the expectation from me is to be that bruiser and, run with more power and low pads and, just impose my will on people,” Allen said.
If they could add that type of presence to this offense, it could be a positive sign moving forward. The Jets offense was one of the worst in football last year, and while the expectation is for that to change in a big way with Aaron Rodgers starting a quarterback, they'll have to prove that.
They should look to add another dynamic to the offensive unit, which Allen can do.