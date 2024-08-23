New York Jets Rookie Has Matchup to Watch in Final Preseason Game
The New York Jets pass rusher situation has not been what anyone thought it would be before training camp started, which means some under-the-radar players might have a real chance to make the roster.
In the final preseason game, the Jets will be taking on the inner-city rival New York Giants. Ahead of the two teams taking the field on Saturday night, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron came up with a matchup that fans need to keep an eye on.
Cameron suggested that fans watch New York edge rusher Braiden McGregor vs. Giants tackle Joshua Ezeudu.
"McGregor, the un-drafted rookie, has been making waves this preseason as a productive rotational pass rusher pushing to make the roster," said the writer. "While the former Michigan Wolverine has only generated four pressures this preseason, he’s amassed an impressive 21.9% pass-rush win rate."
Given that Haason Reddick is still nowhere to be seen, New York will need to see another pass rusher step up to make the rotation.
Though McGregor might be near the bottom of the depth chart, he has a chance to climb up the roster against a group of players also fighting for a roster spot.
Reddick, Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons are all virtual locks to make the roster. That leaves likely two roster spots up for grabs between Eric Watts, Jalyn Holmes, Takk McKinley and McGregor.
Given that he played in a very deep Wolverines defense, McGregor was rarely in the spotlight. It's no surprise that he ended up not getting drafted. When he did play, though, he flashed a good bit of talent.
Over three seasons at Michigan, he had 48 tackles with seven sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. He batted down five passes and forced a fumble.
He's a better pass rusher than he was a run defender, tied for second on the team in quarterback hurries last season.
The 23-year-old had two tackles in first preseason game and though he didn't have any tackles in the second game, he did log three hurries.
His biggest issue this preseason has been tackles, by far. He has just one tackle and has been tagged with three missed ones. Though it's a small sample size, a 75% missed tackle rate is absurd.
The likelihood that he plays himself into a roster spot isn't very high, but a breakout game could have him in the coaching staff's good graces at just the right time.