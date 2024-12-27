New York Jets Sauce Gardner, Davante Adams Among Injuries to Watch Sunday
Three New York Jets did not practice on Thursday, with the most prominent among them cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Since Wednesday’s practice report was an estimation, Thursday’s workout was a clearer view of who may be available who may not be available for Sunday’s game with Buffalo.
Gardner is dealing with a hamstring injury. He re-injured the hamstring in the second half of Sunday’s game. When he originally injured the hamstring he missed a game and didn’t practice all week. He then returned the following week.
As for Adams, he is dealing with a hip injury and while he didn’t work out with the team he did appear during a session viewed by the media and was in the rehab area getting in work.
The other player that didn’t work out for the second straight day was offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who is dealing with a knee injury. Moses has been on the injury report for several weeks and has played each Sunday. His status bears monitoring if he doesn’t work out again on Friday.
Two New York players that were estimated as did not practice on Wednesday practiced on a limited basis on Thursday — were cornerback Michael Carter II (back) and edge rusher Braiden McGregor (ankle). One player who was estimated as limited did not practice on Thursday, which was safety Tony Adams (ankle).
Other limited participants for the Jets on Thursday were offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), offensive guard John Simpson (calf) and nose tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring).
For a second day, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the only full participant in practice, though Wednesday’s report was an estimation given the Jets had the day off for Christmas.
Rodgers is dealing with what he called an “MCL issue” earlier in the week and said he has every intention of playing on Sunday.
Buffalo’s injury list features 16 players, but only one player didn’t participate in Thursday’s workout — offensive tackle Tylan Gamble, who was out for personal reasons.
Limited participants for Buffalo included safety Damar Hamlin (rib), defensive back Cam Lewis
(shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/groin), safety Taylor Rapp (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib).
Full participants for Buffalo included quarterback Josh Allen (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Spender Brown (neck), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), punter Sam Martin (back), tight end Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow).