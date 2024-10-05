New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The New York Jets are off to London to face the Minnesota Vikings in the first NFL International Series game of the season, one that will allow stateside fans the chance to get their football Sunday started a little early.
Game time is set for 8:30 a.m. eastern on CBS.
The Jets (2-2) are coming off a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, which is actually worse than it sounds. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played just the fifth game of his career without a touchdown. The quarterback’s “cadence” in pre-snap became a source of controversy. And, of course, there are Davante Adams rumors swirling everywhere.
It’s enough to make you think New York lost by 30 points.
The Vikings (4-0) are one of the handful of remaining undefeated teams and they’re led by former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold at quarterback. He’s had a great season so far, and he has a resurgent running back in Aaron Jones and a terrific top target in wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is out, so that could be a factor.
Oh, and both defenses are among the best in the league. This could be a slog of a game, much like last week.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Minnesota Vikings 24, New York Jets 13
The Jets’ offense hasn’t played as well as they hoped so far, which is somewhat of a concern. The Vikings arguably have the best defensive unit in the NFL, and with all the question marks surrounding New York’s offense, it’s tough to imagine it winning this game. Never count out Rodgers, but the Vikings seem likely to win this one.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 20
I feel like the game is a toss-up. With the travel, and the fact that both teams arrived on Friday, it’s impossible to know which one will be over the jet-lag. I think this will be a well-played game where the defense rules for most of the contest. The two teams’ pass rushes will determine who wins the game. Both are among the best in the league, but the Vikings’ unit may be more finely tuned.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Jets 13
The Vikings are cruising right now and the Jets are… not. Add a trip to London to the running list of problems that New York currently has to address. There’s not much pointing in the direction of the Jets being able to bounce back on offense. A win now would bode well for New York though with a tough stretch upcoming.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Minnesota Vikings 24, New York Jets 20
The New York Jets are heading overseas to face off against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Their struggles will follow them from the Meadowlands. Sam Darnold will step up in a revenge game against his old team, throwing for at least 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Minnesota Vikings 21
Coming off an unacceptable loss at home last weekend, the Jets have a chance to make a statement against the undefeated Vikings in London. Because this is an overseas game, virtually all priors can be thrown out which is why I think the offense puts together their best performance of the year and the defense stifles Darnold to get out of this contest with a much-needed win.