Watch These New York Jets Defensive Stars Against Minnesota Vikings
Defense is not the problem for either the New York Jets or the Minnesota Vikings entering Sunday’s game in London.
The Jets (2-2) should receive high marks for how they’ve played defense this season. They were nit-picking themselves for giving up the touchdown against the Broncos, but had the offense played better it might not have mattered.
The reality is New York has given up a two field goals and a touchdown in their last two games. In those situations, the offense has to close the deal.
The Vikings (4-0) go into this contest having given up the most points they've allowed in any game this season, as Green Bay put 29 on them last week. Before that, Minnesota had given up 30 points in their first three games. So Minnesota is capable of keeping opponents out of the end zone.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
Sherwood has taken the edge off of the Jets losing C.J. Mosley the past couple of weeks with some his play at linebacker. He's been a key part the Jets defense as they’ve held their last two opponents to 13 points. He has the second-most solo tackles on the team with 21 and has 28 stops for the season. When Mosley returns, Sherwood will return to being a rotation player. But he'll be better for this experience.
S Chuck Clark
Clark continues to give the Jets a little bit of everything from his safety position. He has 23 tackles, which includes a sack. He's shown an ability to create turnovers by forcing and recovering a fumble. The only thing missing is an interception, and you have to think that’s coming at some point. The Jets secondary has been solid all year, and Clark is a big reason why.
DE Solomon Thomas
Amid the big numbers that defensive end Will McDonald IV is putting up, you have to imagine more teams are going to start making the second-year pro’s life difficult. Unless Hassan Reddick comes walking through that door, other Jets will have to step up. Thomas feels like that type of player. He has 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss in four games. If the Vikings pay too much attention to McDonald, Thomas could have a big game on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings
LB Blake Cashman
The Jets will have to figure out a way to keep their eye on Cashman. He leads the Vikings with 34 tackles, along with a sack and two tackles for loss. He has also defended four passes. So he's just as capable of making a play in the backfield as he is of dropping back into coverage and stopping a potential completion.
S Camryn Bynum
Minnesota is adept at creating turnovers, especially interceptions. Look at the Vikings’ roster and you'll find several players with at least one pick. Bynum them is one of them and he’s also defended three passes. He is second on the team with 25 tackles and has also recovered a fumble. On a defense that loves to wreak havoc, Bynum is one of the ringleaders.
LB Pat Jones II
Jones will be one of the most difficult players for New York to deal with. He only has 14 tackles, but he is relentless when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He has five sacks and leads the team with six tackles for loss. He’s also forced to fumble. Between him and linebacker Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota has a 1-2 punch that could make Aaron Rodgers’ life miserable all afternoon.