New York Jets Star Has Career Milestone in Sight Against Los Angeles Rams
It is too little too late for the 2024 season, but New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has begun to find his stride over the last few weeks.
Arguably his best two performances of the year have come in the last two weeks against the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.
In a Week 14 overtime loss in South Beach, he completed 27-of-39 passes for a season-high 339 yards with one touchdown. Last week on the road again, he was 16-of-30 for 289 yards and three scores in a 32-25 victory.
There have been some disappointing shortcomings throughout the campaign, but Rodgers has upped his performance since a Week 7 blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the subsequent seven games, he has thrown for 1,592 yards with 13 touchdowns and only one interception.
Wins have still been hard to come by, as the team is 2-5 over that stretch, the same record they had over the first seven games of the season. But it has been nice to see the future Hall of Famer regain some of his old form.
If he can keep up that level of play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, he is going to make some impressive NFL history.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, Rodgers has a chance to join a very exclusive group if he can throw for two touchdowns.
“Rodgers needs two touchdown passes to become only the fifth player in NFL history to hit the 500 mark. He's playing his best ball of the year, having thrown for 628 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the past two games. The offense has produced 58 points and 802 yards, which are its most in back-to-back games this season.”
With multiple touchdown throws in three out of the last four weeks, he certainly has a good chance of finding the end zone twice. If he does, he will be joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) to surpass the 500 threshold.
The next closest active player to Rodgers is the quarterback who will be opposing him on Sunday afternoon; Matthew Stafford. He has thrown for 376 touchdowns, currently holding down the No. 10 spot all time.
Rodgers will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. The clock may start after this season, if he decides to hang it up. He says he needs about a month to determine what he wants to do. If he decides to come back, he says he wants to return to the Jets. A new general manager and head coach will determine if that happens.