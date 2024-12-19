New York Jets Star Cornerback Makes Promising Appearance at Practice
The New York Jets are getting a little healthier this week, as cornerback D.J. Reed was a full participate in the first practice of the week leading up to Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams.
Reed missed last week’s game with a groin injury, as he was unable to practice in the final two workouts of the week leading up to the Jacksonville game. Reed will be a free agent at the end of the season.
He has been the Jets’ most consistent cornerback all season. Without him on Sunday, the Jets were able to pick off two passes — one by safety Jalen Mills, who went on injured reserve with a collarbone injury on Wednesday and one by Sauce Gardner, which was his first pick in more than two years.
That doubled the Jets’ output for interceptions this season.
Three New York players did not practice in the first workout of the week — cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring).
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that the team was evaluating Williams for the hamstring injury, which he suffered on Sunday.
Five players practiced on a limited basis, including running backs Braelon Allen (back) and Isaiah Davis (back), both of whom played as a tandem two weeks ago when Breece Hall was unable to play.
Hall returned to the field on Sunday and was not on the injury report for the first time since after the bye week.
Cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder) also practiced on a limited basis. Echols was unable to play last week and, before Sunday, had New York’s only two interceptions of the season.
Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) were also limited.
Two other New York players were full participants in the week’s first workout, including defensive lineman Leki Fotu. The Jets opened up his practice window after his second injured list stint of the season due to a knee injury. Earlier this season he missed the first five games with a hamstring injury.
Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was a full participant after he missed last week with a groin injury.
Along with Mills moving to IR, the Jets signed three players to their practice squad — running back Zach Evans, defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and tight end Neal Johnson.