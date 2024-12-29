New York Jets Star Offensive Lineman Leaves Bills Game with Knee Injury
The New York Jets lost offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game with the Buffalo Bills.
After suffering the injury, he left for the sideline and the blue medical tent. After an exam, he moved to a stationary bike to try and work out the injury. The Jets listed him as questionable to return.
Moses was questionable going into the game with the knee injury. He first suffered it in Week 3 and missed two games and then returned to the lineup. He’s been listed on New York’s injury report most weeks after that, but has always played
The Jets are already without veteran tackle Tyron Smith, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury, and rookie Olu Fashanu, who is on IR after he suffered a foot injury last week.
Moses was acquired by New York in a trade in the offseason and can become a free agent afte the season.
The Jets’ inactive players for Sunday’s game were cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor (ankle), kicker Anders Carlson, safety Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers.
Three stars that were on the injury report were able to play to start the game, including wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Players listed on New York’s injury report that are active for the game include cornerback Michael Carter II (back), safety Tony Adams (ankle), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), offensive guard John Simpson (calf) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee).
New York also activated kicker Greg Zuerlein was from injured reserve after more than a month. But he didn’t handle the game’s opening kickoff. The Jets had punter Thomas Morstead handle it.
The Bills will be without several players that were on the injury report all week, most notably wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) and safety Damar Hamlin (rib). Other inactives included cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Nick Morrow, tackle Tylan Grable, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and safety Lewis Cine.
Bills that will be available and were on Friday’s final injury report include defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/groin), safety Taylor Rapp (neck), quarterback Josh Allen (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (neck), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), punter Sam Martin (back), tight end Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow).