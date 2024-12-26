New York Jets, Buffalo Bills Release Long Holiday Injury Report
Both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were off on Wednesday for Christmas Day, but both teams were required to provide an injury report to the NFL.
Both teams released their reports with estimated practice time, had either team practiced on Wednesday. The contest is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday in Buffalo.
The injury report did not include rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
The injury report did include quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time since before the bye week, as Rodgers revealed that he had an “MCL issue” in his knee after he took a hit in the Sunday’s game.
He told reporters he had every intention of playing on Sunday. He was listed as a full participant on the estimated injury report.
New York listed a half-dozen players as did not practice on their estimated injury report, led by wide receiver Davante Adams, who was listed with a hip injury.
Also included in that category were cornerback Michael Carter II with a back injury, cornerback Sauce Gardner with a hamstring injury, edge rusher Braiden McGregor with an ankle injury, offensive tackle Morgan Moses with a knee injury and offensive Alijah Vera-Tucker with an ankle injury.
Four Jets were listed as limited participants, including safety Tony Adams with an ankle injury, edge rusher Haason Reddick with a neck injury, offensive lineman John Simpson with a calf injury and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with a hamstring country. Williams was unable to play last week and was a game-time decision.
The Bills released a long report but did not estimate that any of its injured players would have been out on Wednesday.
Players that were estimated as limited participants included safety Damar Hamlin (rib), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/groin), safety Taylor Rapp (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib)
Bills estimated as full participants included quarterback Josh Allen (elbow/shoulder), right tackle Spencer Brown (neck), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), cornerback Rasul Douglas Rasul Douglas (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), punter Sam Martin (back), tight end Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow).