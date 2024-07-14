New York Jets Star RB Given Extremely High Ranking By NFL Personnel
The New York Jets have one of the league's best running backs on their roster, but just exactly how highly does he rank amongst his peers?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has begun the publications yearly series where they ask scouts, coaches and executives who the best players at each position are.
After being just an honorable mention a year ago, New York running back Breece Hall has jumped all the way up to the No. 2 spot just behind San Francisco 49ers megastar Christian McCaffrey.
Both backs are multi-purpose players that are major contributors both on the ground and through the air. As the NFL figures out how exactly to value the running back position, it's clear that the best players need to do a lot.
"Hall is considered the game's best running back under the age of 25, with big upside on Year 3 projections," said Fowler. "He looked brilliant as a rookie before tearing his ACL, then looked great again late in 2023 with 357 yards and three touchdowns over weeks 16-18 despite a nonexistent passing game around him."
At a first glance, one might think that it was a down year given that he didn't eclipse the 1,000 yard mark, but that isn't the case at all.
The 23-year-old finished the season ranked fourth in the NFL for all-purpose yards with 1,585 yards. It was the second for a running back, behind McCaffrey's 2,023.
Hall had 994 yards (though 83 of those came on one play) for five touchdowns. In the receiving game, he had 76 catches for 591 yards and four more scores. He was second on the team in receptions behind wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
His job will be a bit easier in 2024 as well, as opposing defenses will be forced to take the passing game serious. Some extra running lanes should open up.
The opposition being able to hone in on stopping the run is a big reason that his per play numbers took a hit on the ground. Though, I'm sure everyone will take sustained success throughout an entire season over a short burst in the front half.
There isn't much more room for the Iowa State product to grow in terms of public opinion, but he could be on the way to another career season.