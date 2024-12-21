New York Jets Star Rookie Faces Key Matchup With Rams Edge Rusher
The New York Jets offense has come alive over the last few weeks, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started to find his groove.
Getting over several ailments he has battled throughout the season, he is beginning to look more like the quarterback many thought the Jets would have under center.
Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson are having their way with opposing secondaries, continually making plays as the clear-cut first and second options in the passing game. Rodgers’s numbers have ticked up recently as he has locked in on them more.
Of course, one of the big reasons that things are clicking more efficiently is because the offensive line is finding more success in the trenches.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, only four pressures were allowed on 36 dropbacks. Rodgers had all day to throw from the pocket, averaging 3.26 seconds to throw, which is by far the most time he has had in a game this season.
Contributing to the turnaround in the trenches has been rookie Olu Fashanu, who took over as the starting left tackle in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts for the injured Tyron Smith.
His performance has improved each week as he has gotten more and more comfortable being back in his natural position. The team has been searching for a cornerstone left tackle for years and looks to have finally found one to anchor the offensive line.
Fashanu has faced off against some talented pass rushers over the last few weeks, but Seth Walder of ESPN believes that he is going to meet his match on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
His bold prediction is that their rookie, defensive end Jared Verse, who was selected No. 19 overall, is going to have a big day against the No. 10 overall pick and regularly disrupt the New York passing game.
“Rams rookie Jared Verse will record at least a 25% pass rush win rate and a sack against Jets rookie Olu Fashanu. The offensive tackle's 87% pass block win rate is better than what Tyron Smith posted before his injury, but it is still below average. Verse is anything but average, and Sunday's game could bolster his chances at Defensive Rookie of the Year,” wrote Walder.
That bold prediction coming true would certainly be bad news for the Jets. If they cannot keep Rodgers clean in the pocket, it will be difficult to consistently generate offense and move the ball down the field.
The Penn State product has immense potential and is a building block for the future. But, everyone is susceptible to a bad day at the office once in a while, and the ESPN analytics writer believes Sunday will be one for Fashanu.