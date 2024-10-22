New York Jets May Have New Trade Suitor for Veteran Wide Receiver
A few weeks remain before the NFL trade deadline and one of the hotter commodities could be New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
After New York traded for Davante Adams last week, there was reporting from The Athletic that at least three teams had contacted the Jets about whether Williams was available. That included the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom the Jets (2-5) played on Sunday night and lost, 37-15.
The Steelers could use some receiving help to go alongside George Pickens, who had a big game against New York.
ESPN pointed out on Tuesday that there is now a team that could be desperate for another receiver after Monday night — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs lost two receivers in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Evans left the game in the first half with an injury and his status for next week is unclear.
Just as notable was the injury that Chris Godwin suffered late in the game. He was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast and after the contest coach Todd Bowles said that the veteran likely had a dislocated ankle, an injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season.
If the Bucs are to be without both Godwin and Evans for a significant length of time, the Bucs may need to look for receiver help if they hope to keep their hopes alive of winning the NFC South.
Williams could help — if the Jets are willing to deal him.
Last week was tumultuous for Williams.
The week started with him slipping while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo, which led to an interception that ended the game.
Afterward, Rodgers put the blame on Williams, saying the veteran receiver was supposed to run a “red line” route, which meant that the 30-year-old receiver was several yards away from where Rodgers said he was supposed to be.
Williams then missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s workouts leading up to the Steelers game for “personal reasons.” He returned on Friday, spoke to the media and said there was no hard feeling between he and Rodgers, whom he said reached out to him personally during the week to clarify what he said.
He played on Sunday and caught a pass for 15 yards. He has 11 catches for 160 yards.
Williams signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason after he tore his ACL last season. He’s been a productive receiver throughout his career and for a team that trades for him his cap hit will be manageable, as the Jets paid out most of his $10 million up front.
The team that trades for Williams, he would only cost that less than $800,000 off a $1.255 million base salary.